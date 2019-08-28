Fitbit announces Versa 2, Aria Air with Premium subscription service

has announced two new smartwatches and a new paid premium subscription service for personalised guidance and coaching.

The fitness wearable maker will bring a high-end smartwatch in Versa 2, low-cost smartwatch Aria Air and Premium from second week of September.

The price of Versa 2 starts from Rs 20,999 while Aria Air will cost Rs 4,999. Premium will start rolling out in September 2019 at Rs 819 per month or Rs 6,999 per year.



Fitbit Versa 2





The Fitbit Versa 2 is the upgraded version of Fitbit Versa with swimproof design and sleep tracking features such as Sleep Score and smart wake. Versa 2 also features on-device microphone, which enables built-in Alexa, along with a Spotify app. The smartwatch comes with up to 5 days of battery back up.

Versa 2 also includes automatic activity tracking, 24/7 heart rate tracking, over 15 goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS and water resistance up to 50 meters. It is also powered by a faster processor compared to Versa for better performance and seamless navigation. Plus, a larger AMOLED display.

Versa 2 Special Edition devices will also come with a free three-month trial of the Fitbit Premium membership. Versa 2 is available for Rs 20,999 in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminum case, and stone with a mist grey case.

Versa 2 Special Edition is available for Rs 22,999 in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminum case and smoke with a mist grey case. Versa 2 will be available in stores worldwide beginning September 15, 2019



Fitbit Aria Air



Fitbit Aria Air is a low-cost smartwatch that tracks heart rate, BMI, sleep and nutrition data along with other health metrics.

Fitbit Aria Air is available in black and white for pre-order on Fitbit.com and select retailers worldwide starting late September 2019 for Rs 4,999.



Fitbit Premium



Fitbit Premium is a paid subscription service for personalised guidance and coaching. It gives insights from users' data to offer customized programs, advanced sleep features, workouts, new challenges, health reports etc.

Fitbit Premium will start rolling out in September 2019 at Rs 819 per month or Rs 6,999 per year. All Fitbit users will be eligible for a one-week free trial, and Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition owners will receive a 90-day free trial.