Fitbit Versa Lite: A good-looking watch with solid build, colourful screen

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a stripped-down version of the Versa smartwatch. It looks and feels the same — and closely resembles the Apple Watch — but skips a few features to keep the cost down. Let’s evaluate if there’s a place for it in your life. Design (4.5/5) I was sent a Versa Lite that has an aluminium dial and a white silicone strap.

The watch fits my wrist like it was meant for it, but I am not a fan of the pasty white strap. It’s not subtle or versatile. The charcoal, lilac, mulberry and marina blue are much more appealing. The design of the ...