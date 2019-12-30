Flexing to keep up: Shape-shifting technology drives big changes

Technology used to be part of our lives until the last decade. Now technology is our life. The decade that was will be remembered for the way technology took over our lives at a pace and manner that has left us gasping even as we thirst for more. Before 2010, the internet and mobile were used when we needed them. They were tools for search or connectivity.

We found them useful. Now we are dependent on them. Work, leisure, relationships, travel, and business are infused with technology. Earlier technology enabled everything. Now technology drives it. Among the simplest but ...