Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: From MarQ to LG, best deals on televisions

Home-grown e-commerce platform is currently hosting its fifth edition of the annual Big Billion Days sale in which it is offering discounts, exchange offers, no cost equated monthly instalments and bank offers on a host of products, including home appliances like televisions. The sale on smartphones and electronic items such as laptops would begin from tomorrow i.e. October 11. The five-day festival sale started today (October 10) and will continue till October 14. Here are some of the deals on televisions to look out for:



MarQ InnoView 32-inch LED TV



This HD-ready television is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499, 42 per cent less than its actual listed price of Rs 16,499. The television is also eligible for Rs 2,500 extra cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit card EMI transactions or 10 per cent instant discounts on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.

Vu Iconium 43-inch UHD LED Smart TV



This 4K television features metal frame design and has an A+ Grade panel and built-in box speakers. This Android 7.0 Nougat-based smart television is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999, 39 per cent less than the actual listed price of Rs 41,000. The television is also eligible for 10 per cent instant cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.

Thomson UD9 55-inch UHD LED Smart TV



This 4K TV comes preloaded with Netflix, Flipkart, Hotstar, etc. It features a 4K resolution panel that supports high dynamic range (HDR) content. The TV also features 20W speakers and has Miracast, which enables it to connect with smartphones to share content. This smart television is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999, 26 per cent less than the actual listed price of Rs 49,999. The television is also eligible for 10 per cent instant cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.

LG 55-inch UHD OLED Smart TV



This OLED panel-based smart television from the stable of South Korean electronics giant LG has a 4K resolution screen that supports HDR content and Dolby Vision. The television supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio experience through 40 W speakers. This television is powered by Alpha9 processor with neural processing engine to enable voice-activated controls. This smart television is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 181,999, 31 per cent less than the actual listed price of Rs 264,000. The television is eligible for Rs 2,500 extra cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit card EMI transactions or 10 per cent instant discounts on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.

Vu 75-inch UHD LED Smart TV



This Android Oreo operating system-based 75-inch smart television comes loaded with Google Voice search for easy operability. It supports Google Play store, therefore all the apps as well. This television comes with a built-in sound bar with Dolby and DTS Technology for an immersive audio experience. This smart television is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 164,999, 17 per cent less than the actual listed price of Rs 200,000. The television is also eligible for 10 per cent instant cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.