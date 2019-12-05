Flipkart launches Nokia 55-inch 4K Smart TV with JBL audio: Price, specs

JUST IN
Huawei Watch GT2 with Kirin A1 chip launched: Price, sale details, and more
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Nokia 55-inch Smart TV

E-commerce platform Flipkart, in partnership with Finnish technology company Nokia, on Thursday launched a 55-inch smart television. Named Nokia Smart TV, it is a Nokia-branded television that will be manufactured and serviced by Flipkart and its affiliate groups.

Priced at Rs 41,999, the smart television will be available on Flipkart from December 10. As for the launch offers, the company is offering flat 10 per cent discount on prepaid transactions. Moreover, it is also offering its complete protection plan -- three years warranty against manufacturing defects and accidental damage -- at a subsidised price of Rs 999.

Nokia Smart TV specifications:

The Nokia Smart TV has a 55-inch screen, which the company claims to use an advanced in-plane switch (IPS) panel. The screen has 4K resolution and supports Dolby Vision. It has a peak brightness of 400 nits, according to the company. Additionally, the screen supports adaptive dimming to automatically balance the screen contrast based on the on-screen content requirements. Additionally, the screen supports wide colour gamut.

Nokia 55-inch Smart TV

Acoustics are covered by dual-channel JBL speakers and tweeter system. The speakers’ power output is rated 12W each, and they are optimised to support DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio.

Powering the Nokia Smart TV is the Android 9.0 operating system. Besides regular apps that the platform supports, the television has native support for Netflix and Amazon Prime. The television is powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The television has Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth connectivity for remote control and other supported accessories. The television comes with a table stand, and supports wall mounting as well.

Nokia 55-inch Smart TV
First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 17:25 IST

