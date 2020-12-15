Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020: iPhone 12, Samsung F41, & Realme among winners

-
Flipkart on Tuesday released a list of its Mobile Awards 2020 winners in which iPhone 12 series, Samsung Galaxy F41 and Realme are in the list of the people’s choice awards. According to Flipkart, the winners are chosen by consumers themselves, and the awards recognises the smartphone brands that have made a difference to their lives this year - from industry-first innovations, features, to cutting-edge technology.
Apple dominate the list with its iPhone 12 series winning the best camera phone, fastest-performing phone, best in design awards, and unmatched flagship phone.
Chinese smartphone maker Realme won three awards – entertainment superstar with the Realme 7 Pro, finest value for money phone with the Narzo 20A and best innovation for 2020 for launching the first 5G Phone.
Samsung won the ‘Best battery powerhouse’ award for the Galaxy F41. In the gaming smartphone category, Asus ROG 3 won the award.
Micromax, who made a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its IN Note 1, 1B smartphones in the entry level segment, also made it to the list.
Besides, Vivo and POCO were among the winners at the Mobile Awards 2020.
