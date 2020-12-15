Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020: iPhone 12, Samsung F41, & Realme among winners

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart on Tuesday released a list of its Mobile Awards 2020 winners in which iPhone 12 series, Samsung Galaxy F41 and Realme are in the list of the people’s choice awards. According to Flipkart, the winners are chosen by consumers themselves, and the awards recognises the smartphone brands that have made a difference to their lives this year - from industry-first innovations, features, to cutting-edge technology.

Apple dominate the list with its iPhone 12 series winning the best camera phone, fastest-performing phone, best in design awards, and unmatched flagship phone.

Chinese smartphone maker Realme won three awards – entertainment superstar with the Realme 7 Pro, finest value for money phone with the Narzo 20A and best innovation for 2020 for launching the first 5G Phone.

Samsung won the ‘Best battery powerhouse’ award for the Galaxy F41. In the gaming smartphone category, Asus ROG 3 won the award.

Micromax, who made a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its IN Note 1, 1B smartphones in the entry level segment, also made it to the list.

Besides, Vivo and POCO were among the winners at the Mobile Awards 2020.

The winners list of the Flipkart Mobile Awards 2020 are as follows:

The best camera phone: iPhone 12 series

Fastest-performing phone: iPhone 12 series

Best battery powerhouse: Samsung F41

Best in design: iPhone 12 series

Best gaming phone: ASUS ROG 3

Entertainment superstar: realme 7 Pro

Most epic selfie phone: VIVO V20

Finest ‘value for money’ phone: narzo 20A

Supreme mid-range phone: POCO M2 Pro

Unmatched flagship phone: iPhone 12 series

Best innovation of 2020: realme (credited to launching the first 5G Phone)

Best debut brand of 2020: Micromax

First Published: Tue, December 15 2020. 12:44 IST

