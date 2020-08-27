Fossil Gen5 watch gets new update for improved user experience: Detail here

Lifestyle accessories maker on Thursday announced to roll out a software update for its Gen5 smartwatch. The update is touted to improve user experience by bringing new utility tools, updated health tracker and battery optimisation features. The software update is now available for the Gen5 (review) smartwatch in India. Here are the new features that comes with the update:

Optimised activity tracker

The update brings new ‘Welness App’, which monitors health and fitness related metrics in real time and optimises battery life by shifting power consumption off the main processor. It tracks the essential health readouts like heart rate, pace, distance, steps, calories and more.

Sleep tracking

The is a new addition. The sleep tracking feature track sleep history, monitor restfulness and lets you set sleep goals. As for the battery optimisations, the Gen 5 supports quickly charge and features multiple battery profiles for varied usage conditions.

VO2 Max tracking

Cardio Fitness Level, or VO2 max, is one of the best indicators of overall cardiorespiratory health and is often used in tracking long-term health. The new health tracker shows an estimation of VO2 max using resting heart rate and user biometrics (age, gender, weight) to display an approximated overall fitness level over time.

New design and features for battery mode

The update includes custom profile creation and a simplified design for easier readability. Custom Mode now allows users to save an individual profile. To ensure extended battery life, the watch will prompt users to switch to Extended Mode to reach 24 hours of battery life.

Phone app updates

Besides Gen5 watch updates, also redesigned its smartphone app, which now includes a new Phone tile and the contact avatars. These additions allow for quick access to ongoing call status, previous call history and improved overall usability.