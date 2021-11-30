From BitClass to Jumping Minds: Google Play Store's best apps of 2021

-
ALSO READ
Google Play cuts subscription fee from 30% to 15% starting Jan 1, 2022
Happiest Minds hits new high, rallies 103% so far in current fiscal
Midcap IT shares in demand; Happiest Minds, MphasiS rally over 5%
Happiest Minds, Route Mobile: How to trade buzzing stocks of the day
Battlegrounds Mobile India goes live on Play Store for Android smartphones
-
The Best App of the year on the Google Play Store in 2021 was BitClass, a little known, but highly rated platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning, reiterating the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localised solutions.
This was a part of Google Play's Best of 2021, a selection of apps and games that made positive contributions in people’s lives this year. By challenging the norm, introducing unique features and giving users a never-seen-before experience, Google Play’s Best of winners globally represent the gold standard in app and game development.
Winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere, whether you’re a large or a rising developer.
All 3,000 plus reviews of BitClass on Google Play Store are 5 star. The Users’ Choice app of the year in India was Clubhouse, showing India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms.
"In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs. This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI (artificial intelligence) to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE," said Google in a blog post announcing the winners.
Health and well-being were of key interest as well, with winners in the category in 2021 including mental health platform Jumping Minds, mental health through meditation and self care app Evolve, being, SARVA, and Evergreen Club, driving innovations to help people better manage their mental health and well-being.
Gaming continued to gain significant interest in India, with many across the country enjoying a range of thrilling and imaginative gaming experiences.
Battlegrounds Mobile India, a game developed specifically for India, claimed the prize of the Best Game of the year in the country, while Garena Free Fire MAX was the Users’ Choice pick.
Other winners in the Best Game category were Summoners War: Lost Centuria, MARVEL Future Revolution, Pokemon Unite, Suspects: Mystery Mansion.
Best apps for everyday essentials included Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists, SARVA - Yoga & Meditation, and Guardians from Truecaller.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU