From BitClass to Jumping Minds: Google Play Store's best apps of 2021

The Best App of the year on the in 2021 was BitClass, a little known, but highly rated platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning, reiterating the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localised solutions.

This was a part of Google Play's Best of 2021, a selection of apps and games that made positive contributions in people’s lives this year. By challenging the norm, introducing unique features and giving users a never-seen-before experience, Google Play’s Best of winners globally represent the gold standard in app and game development.

Winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere, whether you’re a large or a rising developer.

All 3,000 plus reviews of BitClass on are 5 star. The Users’ Choice app of the year in India was Clubhouse, showing India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms.

"In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs. This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI (artificial intelligence) to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE," said Google in a blog post announcing the winners.

Health and well-being were of key interest as well, with winners in the category in 2021 including mental health platform Jumping Minds, mental health through meditation and self care app Evolve, being, SARVA, and Evergreen Club, driving innovations to help people better manage their mental health and well-being.

Gaming continued to gain significant interest in India, with many across the country enjoying a range of thrilling and imaginative gaming experiences.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, a game developed specifically for India, claimed the prize of the Best Game of the year in the country, while Garena Free Fire MAX was the Users’ Choice pick.

Other winners in the Best Game category were Summoners War: Lost Centuria, MARVEL Future Revolution, Pokemon Unite, Suspects: Mystery Mansion.

Best apps for everyday essentials included Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists, SARVA - Yoga & Meditation, and Guardians from Truecaller.