From social media to data analytics, 2019 election battle goes digital

“Modi tujhse bair nahi, par maama teri khair nahi" (There is nothing against you Modi but, uncle, you won’t be spared). This slogan appeared on a social networking platform in 2017, alluding to the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as “maama”.

A year later, it became an overarching narrative in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and, with suitable modifications, in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Variations of this slogan, which endorses the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central leadership but opposes it in the state, became ...