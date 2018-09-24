From TV to smartphone, Xiaomi to announce five 'smart' products on Sep 27

Chinese electronics manufacturer is gearing up to announce five new products in India on September 27. These products include a new smartphone, air purifier, television, security camera and a fitness band. Teaser page of these products, except for the smartphone, is already live on Amazon India, confirming that at least four of these products would be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform.

has been teasing the upcoming products on social media channels, sharing hints on what to expect from the upcoming devices. The company’s Twitter channel now has a new cover image with a title ‘Smarter Living’ embossed on a red background featuring at least four products i.e. a fitness band, voice-enabled television, smartphone and a security camera.

Mi Band 3

The upcoming fitness band is expected to be the Mi Band 3, a successor of the Mi Band 2 that was launched in India in 2016. The was launched in China earlier this year. Compared to the Mi Band 2, the features a bigger capacitive OLED screen with curved edges. The water resistant fitness band also features near field communication (NFC) chip for one touch connectivity. The is also capable of receiving app and call notifications and has motion tracking and health management features. The Mi Band 3 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above or iOS 9.0 and above.

How do you track your ❤️ rate? #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.

RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/ltfCWKBDt3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 19, 2018

Xiaomi Voice-enabled Smart TV

Xiaomi forayed into India’s television market with the launch of Xiaomi Mi TV 4. The upcoming television teaser on Xiaomi’s Twitter page shows a mic icon, suggesting that the upcoming television would have voice input support for easier search and navigation across user interface.

Say what you want! #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September. pic.twitter.com/thFZb6idKY — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 21, 2018

Xiaomi Security Camera

This is going to be a new addition in portfolio. Though the company already has security camera portfolio in its home country, this would be the first such product that would be launched in India. The security camera is expected to feature a 360-degree lens, mobile connectivity option and internet support for real time monitoring from remote locations.