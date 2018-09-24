From TV to smartphone, Xiaomi to announce five 'smart' products on Sep 27

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Mi A2 launched in India: From price to specs, all you need to know
Xiaomi Mi A2 review: A capable midrange smartphone with a sleek camera
Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on sale at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi Store: First impression
Waiting for Xiaomi flagship smartphone? Won't take long, says India MD Jain
Poor stock market debut fails to dampen Xiaomi's appetite for India
-
Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi is gearing up to announce five new products in India on September 27. These products include a new smartphone, air purifier, television, security camera and a fitness band. Teaser page of these products, except for the smartphone, is already live on Amazon India, confirming that at least four of these products would be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform.
Xiaomi has been teasing the upcoming products on social media channels, sharing hints on what to expect from the upcoming devices. The company’s Twitter channel now has a new cover image with a title ‘Smarter Living’ embossed on a red background featuring at least four products i.e. a fitness band, voice-enabled television, smartphone and a security camera.
Xiaomi Mi Band 3
The upcoming fitness band is expected to be the Mi Band 3, a successor of the Mi Band 2 that was launched in India in 2016. The Mi Band 3 was launched in China earlier this year. Compared to the Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 features a bigger capacitive OLED screen with curved edges. The water resistant fitness band also features near field communication (NFC) chip for one touch connectivity. The Mi Band 3 is also capable of receiving app and call notifications and has motion tracking and health management features. The Mi Band 3 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above or iOS 9.0 and above.
How do you track your ❤️ rate? #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 19, 2018
RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/ltfCWKBDt3
Xiaomi Voice-enabled Smart TV
Xiaomi forayed into India’s television market with the launch of Xiaomi Mi TV 4. The upcoming television teaser on Xiaomi’s Twitter page shows a mic icon, suggesting that the upcoming television would have voice input support for easier search and navigation across user interface.
Say what you want! #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September. pic.twitter.com/thFZb6idKY— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 21, 2018
Xiaomi Security Camera
This is going to be a new addition in Xiaomi India portfolio. Though the company already has security camera portfolio in its home country, this would be the first such product that would be launched in India. The security camera is expected to feature a 360-degree lens, mobile connectivity option and internet support for real time monitoring from remote locations.
Mi fans! We know you're smart at spotting things. Can you spot them all? Surprise gift up for grab!
Hint - There are more than 4
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU