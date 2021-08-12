From zero to Rs 11,400 cr: How Murthy's retail business got a 'scrap' boost

If one were to close one’s eyes today, shoot with a mouse in the dark and click on anything to shop on Amazon, chances are that one would end up buying something sold by Cloudtail, owned and controlled by none other than Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, along with the world’s richest man and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Now they have announced that their joint venture will end by May 2022. Cloudtail, arguably the world’s largest retailer on Amazon, has come a long way since 2011, when it was established as Sparrowhawk Trade and Marketing by a couple of individuals with a ...