Fujitsu forays into India's consumer PC market with thin-and-light laptops

-
ALSO READ
Computex 2021: Intel announces two new 11th Gen SKUs, 5G solution, and more
Intel unveils 11th Gen H series processors for gaming laptops: Details here
HP Spectre x360 review: A premium convertible laptop with sleek performance
Avita Liber V review: Peppy and thin-and-light laptop good for everyday use
Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch review: Blend of pleasing looks, some performance
-
Japanese PC maker Fujitsu on Tuesday announced its return to the India’s consumer PC market with the launch of the Fujitsu UH-X and Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptops. Both the laptops will be available on Amazon India during Prime Day sale, which is starting from July 26. According to Fujitsu Client Computing Limited (FCCL), the laptops with come with two years’ warranty on parts, and one year on the battery. The company has partnered with Flex for after sales services -- carry in and pick up and drop service coverage across India, toll free call, and email support.
Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop: Price and features
Priced Rs 86,990 onwards, the UH-X 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop with 360-degree rotating screen. The laptop boasts lightweight build of 997g, making it the lightest convertible laptop in the 13.3-inch consumer notebook space. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to Core i7.
The laptop sports an FHD camera with infrared sensor for video calls and Microsoft Windows Hello login. Besides, there is another 5-megapixel camera placed on top of the keyboard layout for use in tablet mode. The laptop ships with an active pen, which is touted by the company to support 4096 levels of pressure.
Fujitsu UH-X: Price and features
Priced Rs 80,990 onwards, the UH-X is a thin-and-light notebook (878g). It sports a 13.3-inch FHD anti-glare IGZO panel display of 100 per cent sRGB coverage and up to 400nits of peak brightness. The laptop boasts webcam camera shutter, fingerprint sensor, noise-canceling microphone, and box speakers with Dirac Panorama Sound.
Fujitsu UH-X series laptops specifications
|UH-X 2in1
|UH-X
|OS
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-1165G7 / i5-1135G7
|Intel Core i7-1165G7 / i5-1135G7
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR4X-4266 / 8GB LPDDR4X-4266
|16GB LPDDR4X-4266 / 8GB LPDDR4X-4266
|Storage
|SSD PCIe, 1TB, M.2 / 512 GB, M.2
|SSD PCIe, 512 GB, M.2
|Display
|13.3-inch, LED backlight, FullHD, Anti-glare touch display
|13.3-inch, LED backlight, FullHD, Anti-glare display
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6
|Wi-Fi 6
|Camera
|Front: FHD IR camera | Rear: 5M Camera
|HD Camera
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Backlit
|Security
|Fujitsu BIOS/ Hard Disk password protection
|Fujitsu BIOS/ Hard Disk password protection
|Battery
|50Wh battery, up to 11 hours
|50Wh battery, up to 11 hours
|Dimensions
|309 x 214.8 x 16.9 mm
|307 x 197 x 15.5 mm
|Weight
|997 g
|878 g
|Colour
|Black
|Black
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU