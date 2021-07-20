Fujitsu forays into India's consumer PC market with thin-and-light laptops

Japanese PC maker Fujitsu on Tuesday announced its return to the India’s consumer PC market with the launch of the Fujitsu UH-X and Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible Both the will be available on Amazon India during Prime Day sale, which is starting from July 26. According to Fujitsu Client Computing Limited (FCCL), the with come with two years’ warranty on parts, and one year on the battery. The company has partnered with Flex for after sales services -- carry in and pick up and drop service coverage across India, toll free call, and email support.

Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop: Price and features

Priced Rs 86,990 onwards, the UH-X 2-in-1 is a convertible laptop with 360-degree rotating screen. The laptop boasts lightweight build of 997g, making it the lightest convertible laptop in the 13.3-inch consumer notebook space. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Core processors, up to Core i7.

The laptop sports an FHD camera with infrared sensor for video calls and Microsoft Windows Hello login. Besides, there is another 5-megapixel camera placed on top of the keyboard layout for use in tablet mode. The laptop ships with an active pen, which is touted by the company to support 4096 levels of pressure.

Fujitsu UH-X: Price and features

Priced Rs 80,990 onwards, the UH-X is a thin-and-light notebook (878g). It sports a 13.3-inch FHD anti-glare IGZO panel display of 100 per cent sRGB coverage and up to 400nits of peak brightness. The laptop boasts webcam camera shutter, fingerprint sensor, noise-canceling microphone, and box speakers with Dirac Panorama Sound.

Fujitsu UH-X series laptops specifications