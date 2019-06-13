GE using India as test bed for 3D printing to make lighter aircraft engines

It may be only slightly bigger than a baggage scanner that you see in airports, but the 3D printing machine which catches your attention as soon as you enter General Electric’s additive manufacturing lab at its sprawling John F Welch Technology Center (JFWTC) in Bengaluru is much more than what meets the naked eye.

The laser beam-based additive manufacturing machine, which was procured from Germany last year, is manufactured by Concept Laser, one of the companies acquired by the Boston-headquartered technology giant in 2016. GE has also installed a smaller, laser beam-powered 3D ...