Go digital: How technology is changing Indian users' banking experience

The digital pie within India’s banking system is witnessing strong growth as a higher number of users are now opting to bank on their mobile devices. This drive towards mobile is even taking customers away from internet banking, but the overall pie of digital continues to grow.

As customers become more digitally active, this has changed the way banks determine the credit worthiness of them as well. With increased data availability through various sources such as account operations and credit bureau among others, digital lending operations have become a lot more accurate and ...