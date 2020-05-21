Google Chrome gets a new update; here's why you should get it immediately

has started updating its Chrome browser with new tools and design. The Chrome update also brings several privacy and security related improvements that strengthen the browser’s default protection, while also providing ways to help user on desktops control what they share on the web. The update includes new setting controls, safety check feature, enhanced incognito mode, a redesigned location for Chrome extensions, and upgraded default security protocols for the browser.

Controls and settings

Finding a particular browser setting might, at times, be difficult. Managing and tuning it to one’s taste is even more difficult. has addressed these issues by making design changes in the Chrome browser. The redesigned browser has controls that are easier to find and understand, with simplified language and visuals. Here are some of the settings that will become easier to find and manage in Chrome browser:

Cookies: You can now choose how cookies are used by websites you visit. There is an option to block third-party cookies in regular and incognito mode, and to block all cookies on all websites or on select websites.

In site settings: The redesigned Chrome browser makes it easier to find crucial in site settings like location access, camera or microphone, and notifications. Moreover, the browser now highlights the most recent permissions activity.

You and Google: This replaces “People”, which was there on the top of Chrome settings. This setting is where you find sync controls. These controls help you know what data is shared with Google to store in your Google Account and made available across devices.

Many people delete their browsing history regularly, and the Chrome browser update brings the “Clear browsing data” option to the top of the Privacy & Security section.

Safety check in Chrome

The Chrome browser gets a safety check feature, which include several tools to ensure one’s safety on the web. It tells if any of your saved passwords have been compromised, and how to fix them. The safety check feature flags if the Chrome’s Safe Browsing feature, which warns about dangerous site or before downloading a harmful app or extension, is turned off.

New place for extensions

Instead of eating up space on the toolbar, the Chrome extensions will now show inside the new puzzle icon. This cleans up the visual clutter, and gives user more control over what data extensions can access on sites. Now, you can also pin your favorite extensions to the toolbar.

Upgraded security

The new update brings two security upgrades that you can opt in to. First, the Enhanced Safe Browsing gives you protections from phishing, malware and other web-based threats. When enabled, Chrome checks whether pages and downloads are dangerous by sending information about them to Google Safe Browsing. If you are signed in to Chrome, then Chrome and other Google apps you use (Gmail, Drive, etc.) will further protect you based on a holistic view of threats you encounter on the web and attacks against your Google Account. Besides, there is a new Secure DNS, a feature designed to improve security and privacy while browsing the web. The Chrome's Secure DNS feature uses DNS-over-HTTPS, thereby helps prevent attackers from observing what sites you visit or sending you to phishing websites.