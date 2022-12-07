Google Chrome gets price tracker, side panel search, and more: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Apple iOS 16: Google to release lock screen widgets for its iPhone apps
DuckDuckGo: Everything about privacy-focused browser app for iOS, Android
Plugging gaps: Vulnerabilities in browsers and how users can dodge them
Google shows design of Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch ahead of Oct 6 launch
Crucial for India to secure its nickel needs, says Jindal Stainless MD
-
American technology company Google has started rolling out a feature update of its Chrome browser. The new version brings bug fixes, improved security, and new features. Among the new additions in the browser’s features is the capability to track price of products, look for search results in the side panel, sync passwords through QR code, and more. Below are the details:
Price tracking
Price tracking feature helps users to track the price of a product across several online stores at once. Users will be notified via an email if there is a price drop on any site, so they can buy the product when the price is right for them. To activate, follow the steps:
Step 1: Go to an online store and select a product you want to track
Step 2: Click on the 'Track price' option in the address bar
Step 3: To start tracking the item, click on 'Track price'. Price drop emails will be sent to the Google Account you’re signed into
To stop tracking a product, click on the 'Tracking price' option in the address bar, then on 'Untrack'.
Compare search results from the side panel
This feature expands the side panel and makes it easier for the users to compare search results without having to click on the back button and opening a separate window. Follow the steps to activate this feature in Chrome browser:
Step 1: Enter your search into the address bar and click on a result
Step 2: In the address bar, click on the big 'G' to open the search inside the panel. Search results will open in the side panel
Step 3: Click on a result and the page will open in the current tab to easily compare pages and results
Password Sync
Password Sync lets users use their saved passwords to easily sign-in to websites and apps on their phone. All they need to do is to download Chrome for iOS or Android, sign-in and sync using QR code. Follow the steps to us password sync feature:
Step 1: Download and open Chrome
Step 2: Tap Chrome menu – settings – Turn on sync
Step 3: Choose the Google Account you want to use. Then tap on 'Yes, I’m in'
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 15:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU