Google found guilty of anti-competitive behaviour in mobile OS mkt: Report

The investigation arm of Competition Commission of India (CCI) has accused US tech giant of adopting anti-competitive, unfair and restrictive trade practices in the mobile operating system and related markets.

A two year probe ordered by the found that India was guilty of stifling competition and innovation in the market to maintain its dominance in search, music, browser, app library and other key services, reported TOI.

The probe also accused of imposing one sided contracts on devices and on app makers to ensure that its own products and applications maintained primacy in consumer usage and came in pre-installed as well as default options for highest user preference.

"Google is found to be contravening the provisions of Section 4(2)(a)(i); Section 4(2)(b); Section 4(2)(c); Section 4(2)(d) and Section 4(2)(e) of the Competition Act,” the probe report, reviewed by TOI said.

The probe report has been placed before the for consideration and if found guilty, Google could face penalties or be asked to discontinue such practices.



Google has faced and is facing such investigations across the globe from the US, European Union, Germany and Japan.