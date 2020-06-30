Google helps Indian start-ups get battle-ready for the post-Covid-19 world

Technology giant Google is scaling up its support to help start-ups address the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic on life and business in India. Through its accelerator programme, Google is providing support to firms that are looking to build solutions for the post-Covid-19 world.

It is wooing young firms that are working on solutions oriented towards the ‘new normal’, with a special focus on technologies in areas such as healthcare, education, finance and agriculture. The company’s GFS (Google for Startups) Accelerator is also focused on mentoring ventures that ...