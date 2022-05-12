Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6A, Buds Pro launched; Pixel Watch, Tablet unveiled

announced the Pixel 7-series smartphones, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Watch on the first day of its annual developer conference. Alongside, the American technology giant launched the Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro. Here are the key highlights from the event and product details:

Pixel 6A

A new entrant in the Pixel 6-series, the Pixel 6A is a low-cost smartphone ($449) that will launch in India later this year. Like its elder siblings, the smartphone boasts a metallic frame and a horizontal camera bar on the back. It will be available in chalk, charcoal and sage colours from July 28 in select countries.

Powered by the Tensor chip, the Pixel 6A will receive five years of security update, and it will be among the first Android to receive the upcoming Android 14 update. Moreover, the Pixel 6a comes with ‘Feature Drops’, which enables it to get the latest features and updates. As for the specifications, the Pixel 6A has a 6.1-inch screen, 12-megapixel dual-camera array on the back, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pixel Buds Pro

Priced $199, the Pixel Buds Pro brings active noise cancellation, wireless charging, multipoint connectivity, and spatial audio.

According to Google, the Buds Pro boasts a custom 6-core audio chip backed by Google-developed algorithms and custom speakers to deliver the best of ANC experience. It supports spatial audio for immersive surround sound experience, but this feature will arrive for the Buds Pro later in the year and it would work only with select Pixel . With Multipoint connectivity, the Pixel Buds Pro can automatically switch between previously paired Bluetooth devices — including laptops, tablets, TVs, and Android and iOS phones. Other features include built-in Google Assistant, IPX4 rating for buds and IPX2 for case, and transparency mode.

Pixel Watch

The maiden from Google, the Pixel Watch has a circular, domed design, a tactile crown, recycled stainless steel case and customisable bands. It would be based on the new Wear OS by Google with Fitbit’s health and fitness tools. It will be available later this year in select countries.

Pixel 7-series and Android Tablet

The upcoming flagship smartphone and Android Tablet from Google would be powered by the next version of Tensor chip. According to Google, the second-generation Tensor Chip is built for those who want the latest technology and fastest performance. Both the Pixel 7-series and Android tablet are set to launch in 2023.