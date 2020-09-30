Google may launch Pixel phones, Nest speaker, Chromecast tonight: Know more

is hosting an event tonight where the American technology giant is likely to launch Pixel smartphones, Chromecast dongle, and a Nest smart speaker. Named 'Launch Night In’, the event will start at 11:30 pm (IST) and it will livestream on YouTube and an event’s homepage here.

Here is what to expect from the event:

Pixel 4a and Pixel 5

announced the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 in August at the launch of Pixel 4a. The company, however, leave the specifications and features information of the two smartphones undisclosed for the launch event, which is likely to be the tonight’s event. The Pixel 4a is expected to be similar to the Pixel 4a but with 5G network support. If similar to the Pixel 4a, the 5G model will sport a 5.81-inch OLED screen of fullHD+ resolution. The display will supports HDR and Always-on feature. The phone would feature advanced Assistant, which will let you send text messages and allow controlling apps through voice commands. It will also get Google Recorder app, which supports real-time transcription.

The Pixel 5 is expected to be a flagship model with big screen, performance-centric processor, multi-optics camera system, and dual speaker set-up.

It is expected to sport a 6-inch punch-hole screen of fullHD+ resolution. The phone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip. It will have 5G network support. Other features may include stereo speakers, USB type-C port and capacitive fingerprint sensor.

Chromecast with Google TV

The Google’s casting dongle is set to get a major revamp and the upcoming Chromecast device is tipped to be a standalone streaming device with Android TV built-in, unlike the on-going model that requires smartphone to cast content on big screen. According to leaks, the next-gen Chromecast would be called Chromecast with Google TV and it will support up to 4K resolution and high dynamic range (HDR) content. It is also expected to come with remote and there is a likelihood that the dongle would HDMI Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) that will allow the Chromecast remote to double up as TV remote.

Nest Smart Speaker

Amazon recently upgraded its Echo smart speakers’ line-up and it is expected that Google will follow the steps. Moreover, it has been quite some time now since the last launch of Google Home speaker release. There is no information available around the upcoming Nest smart speaker but one can expect major performance improvement in speech and voice recognition, audio output and functionality. Besides, it would be interesting to see if Google turns its smart speaker in to a portable one.