Google Messages gets emojis, voice message, other WhatsApp-like features

Messages app for Android is getting new features, including emoji reactions, stickers in Smart Reply, media editor integration, voice messages, and video calling integration. These features have been available on other messaging apps like but long been missing from Messages. With the new updates, the Messaging app for Android is finally catching up with other messaging services, including instant messaging platforms. Take a look the Messages new features and how they work:

Emoji reactions

The Google Messages app now lets you react to photo, video and chat through emojis. To use an emoji reaction, long press on the you want to react to and a pop-up box opens up with different animated expressionsreaction to choose from, like, love, laughter, surprise, sadness, anger and dislike. This feature, however, works only if you have RCS chat enabled.

Stickers in Smart Reply

Smart Reply is quick way to respond to messages. The Google Messages app for Android now lets you use stickers in Smart Reply. Stickers show up automatically on the Smart Reply strip, along with text based quick reply options. Suggested stickers are currently available in English.

Media editor integration

The Messages app for Android has media editor built-in so you can add text or draw art on the images before sharing them with your contacts. To use the media editor, take a photo with the in-app camera and tap on edit button available on the top right corner to add text or draw on the image using brushes before sharing.

Voice messages

The Messages app now lets you send voice There is a dedicated button with a microphone icon to record a voice memo. Holding down the microphone button within the compose bar to record and attach your message.

Video calling integration

Google has integrated video calling feature to its Message app that lets you make a video call from withing app interface. To initiate a video call, tap on the video call button at the top right corner of the app. The video calls through Messages app use service.