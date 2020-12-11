Google notifies users about revised inactivity, over-quota storage policies

in November this year revised its storage policies for Gmail, Drive and Photos. The updated policies will not take effect until June 1, 2021. However, has started notifying users about the policy changes through emails. This time, it is about inactivity and over-quota storage policies.

According to revised policies, may delete user’s content from Gmail, Drive and Photos for inactive accounts (dormant for two years or 24 months).

Similarly, Google may delete content across Gmail, Drive and Photos if the user exceeds storage limit for two years.

“The inactivity and over-quota storage policies will apply only to consumer users of Google services. Google Workspace, G Suite for Education and G Suite for Nonprofits policies are not changing at this time,” according to email sent by Google with regard to inactivity and over-quota storage policies.

Important to note, these policy changes will not impact users unless they have been inactive or over storage limit for two years after the policies come in to effect, June 1 2021 that is. This means, the earliest it would be enforced is June 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Google firing respected AI researcher Timnit Gebru is cause for concern

"Google will send email reminders and notifications in advance and prior to deleting any content, if you are either inactive or over your storage limit. Even if you are either inactive or over your storage limit for one or more of Google services and content is deleted, you will still be able to sign in," the email added.

To keep your account active, periodically visit Gmail, Drive or Photos on the web or mobile, while signed in and connected to the internet.