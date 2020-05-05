Google once evaluated options to acquire video meeting app Zoom: Report

In 2018, Cloud team explored options to acquire California-based video meet app Zoom, which has climbed in popularity during social distancing times across the globe, including India.

According to a report in The Information citing people with direct knowledge of the situation, the internal discussions didn't get very far but a group of Cloud engineers "evaluated what would be a reasonable price to pay and calculated the unit economics for the service if it ran on Google's servers".

was one of several companies the engineers evaluated, the report said on Monday.

A Google spokesperson was quoted as saying that the tech giant never "seriously evaluated" acquiring and has never had a large-scale agreement for employees to use

Citing privacy and security concerns, Google has banned Zoom for its employees across offices, and promotes its own unified enterprise communication app Meets.





Google is adding roughly 3 million new users on Meets daily and have seen a 30-fold increase in usage since January.

There are now over 100 million daily Meet meeting participants, according to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Inspired by the growing use of its video conferencing app, Google has announced to make the premium video meeting app free for everyone in social distancing times.

Zoom founder Eric Yuan have rebuffed acquisition offers from Microsoft too, which has seen its video conferencing app Teams growing amid Covid-19 lockdowns.



Microsoft's enterprise communication tool Teams now has more than 75 million daily active users and number of organisations integrating their third-party and line of business apps with Teams has tripled in the past 2 months.

Microsoft saw more than 200 million meeting participants in a single day this month, generating more than 4.1 billion meeting minutes.

Zoom recently declared it has more than 300 million daily active users around the world. However, the California-based company later deleted these references from the original blog post, claiming "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants".