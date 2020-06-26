JUST IN
Google Photos gets a revamp with map view, enhanced search, and more

Google said it is putting search front and centre to give you quick access to the people, places, and things most important to you

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Photos
File photo of Google Photos app

Google has redesigned Photos, which brings stories-like 'memories' to give more prominence to older photos and videos. It also brings search front-and-centre with a new three-tab structure: Photos, Search and Library.

The main tab contains all the photos and videos but users will see larger thumbnails, auto-playing videos, and less white space between photos.

"At the very top, you'll also notice a larger Memories carousel. It's become one of our most beloved features, with more than 120 million people viewing Memories every month," informed Google.

Google said it is putting search front and centre to give you quick access to the people, places, and things most important to you.

"The library tab contains the most important destinations in your photo library, like Albums, Favorites, Trash, Archive and more. If you're in the US, EU or Canada, you'll also see our Print Store, where you can purchase printed products featuring your own photos," Google explained.

As part of the new search tab, users will see an interactive map view of photos and videos. One can pinch and zoom around the globe to explore photos of his or her travels.

"If you enable location from your device camera, Location History, or manually add locations, those photos have always been organized and searchable by place in Google Photos. Rolling out today, they'll also show up on the map view," said Google.

Google has also moved automatic creations -- like movies, collages, animations, stylized photos and more -- from the "For you" tab (which is now gone) and into Memories.

The company has also simplified the Google Photos icon, while retaining that familiar pinwheel shape to remind you of past memories.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 10:50 IST

