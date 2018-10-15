Google Pixel 3 or Apple iPhone XR - which one will you buy? Click to vote

Search engine and technology giant on October 9 launched the third generation of Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 3 and XL. The smartphones get dual front cameras, new format screens, software improved imaging capabilities and support for fast wireless charging. These smartphones will be available in black, not pink and clear white colours from November 1. However, before the Pixel 3 sale, Cupertino, the US-based technology giant Apple would also be launching the iPhone XR, the most affordable smartphone in the company’s current generation line-up.

and Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has a glass-metal-glass design with a matte paint covering the lower back side. Though these phones continue with a single primary camera, they now have a dual camera module on the front for selfies. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 18:9 aspect ratio OLED screen of fullHD+ resolution. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, has a 6.3-inch notch-based 18.5:9 aspect ratio OLED screen of QHD+ resolution. The screen in both the smartphones support HDR and always-on display feature. Both the phones also have pressure sensors for squeeze to initiate command feature and stereo speakers. Powering the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is a 2,915 mAh and 3,430 mAh battery, respectively.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel-series smartphones are known for their imaging capabilities. Although, the Pixel 3 continues to sport a single 12.2-megapixel primary camera, it now has a dual camera module on the front for selfies. The camera modules, as claimed by Google, uses enhanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to improve the output. The front camera uses a combination of an 8MP wide-angle (107-degree) and an 8MP telephoto lenses of f/1.8 aperture size.

The camera modules in the Pixel 3-series support additional functionality such as top shot, which captures moments when no one is blinking, super res zoom, which uses AI to make blurred free zoom and create & play, which uses augmented reality to place several objects in frame.

As for the storage, both the phone will be available in two options – 64GB and 128GB. The Pixel 3 is priced at Rs 71,000 and Rs 80,000 for 64GB and 128GB storage models, respectively. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000 for 64GB and 128GB variants, respectively.

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen of 1792 x 828 resolution. Like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the display supports wide colour gamut with colour management system. The screen supports tap to wake feature and Apple True Tone technology, which uses six-channel light sensor to subtly adjust the white balance on screen to match the colour temperature of the surrounding light. In terms of imaging, the iPhone XR features a 12-megapixel camera on the back of f/1.8 aperture size and wide angle lens. The camera is backed by optical image stabilisation. It is also capable of taking 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The camera now supports stereo audio in video recordings. On the front, there is a 7MP TruDepth wide angle lens of f/2.2 aperture size. The camera module supports smart HDR, portrait lighting and Bokeh. The phone also records videos with stereo audio.

The iPhone XR will be available in three storage configurations – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. In India, the price starts at 76,900 and the phone will go on sale from October 26. The phone will be available in six colours – yellow, white, coral, black, blue and red.

Google Pixel 3 or Apple iPhone XR: Which one should you go for?

Google Pixel 3 Apple iPhone XR

