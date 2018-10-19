Google Pixel 3 XL: A beautiful, highly functional device with basic flaws

If you have designs on a Google Pixel 3 XL, don’t spend too much time with it, unless, of course, you have decided to own one. It is downright gorgeous, uncannily smart and highly seductive, and once you have had a taste of it, you are never going to look at smartphones the same way.

I got “Clearly White” — other colour variants are “Just Black” and “Not So Pink” — and don’t want to ever let it out of my sight. It’s an all-glass (front and back) device that sparkles from a distance. But unlike most other top-end ...