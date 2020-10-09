Google Pixel 4a and Nest Audio to be available on Flipkart from October 16

American technology giant Google’s Pixel 4a smartphone and Nest Audio smart speaker are coming to India on October 16. Both the devices will be available on Flipkart as Big Billion Days sale specials. Priced at Rs 31,999, the Pixel 4a will be available at an introductory price of Rs 29,999. The Nest Audio smart speaker will be available at special launch price of Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 7,999). While the Pixel 4a is a Flipkart-exclusive, the Nest Audio will also be available soon at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq store.

Pixel 4a: Specifications and features

The Pixel 4a sports a 5.81-inch OLED screen of fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has circular cut-out area on the top left side, accommodating its front camera. The display supports HDR and boasts Always-on feature. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system, and comes with features that debut on the Pixel 4.

The phone features advanced Google Assistant, which lets you send text messages and allows controlling apps through voice commands. It also gets Google Recorder app, which supports real-time transcription. Moreover, the phone supports Live Caption feature.

The Pixel 4a has a 12-megapixel sensor of an f/1.7 aperture on the back, and an 8MP sensor of an f/2.0 aperture on the front. The camera supports Google exclusive imaging features, including HDR+ with dual exposure control, portrait mode, top shot, night sight, astrophotography, and fused video stabilisation.

Powering the smartphone is a 3,140 mAh battery supported by 18W fast charger with USB type-C cable. The charger supports USB PD 2.0. Other specifications include rear mounter fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

4a comes with three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Google Nest Audio: Features

The Nest Audio is touted to be 75 per cent louder and has 50 per cent stronger bass than the original Google Home. The smart speaker features a 19mm tweeter for high frequency coverage and vocals and a 75mm mid-woofer for the bass.

The Nest Audio features ‘Media EQ’, which lets the smart speaker to automatically tune itself to whatever you are listening to: music, podcasts, audiobooks, etc. The speaker’s built-in ‘Ambient IQ’ lets it also adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise in your home.

Google Nest Audio

The Nest Audio can be connected with another Nest Audio speaker for true wireless stereo set-up. Moreover, if you have a Google Home, Nest Mini or a Nest Hub, you can easily make Nest Audio the center of your whole home sound system. These devices can be grouped together, even if not available in the same room, for a home sound system.