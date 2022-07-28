Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Pixel Buds Pro tags along: Details here
Google Pixel 6a review: Smooth experience makes up for tiny imperfections
Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6A, Buds Pro launched; Pixel Watch, Tablet unveiled
Logitech MX keyboard, MX 3S mouse review: A dream combo for heavy-duty use
Planning to buy a house in Delhi? Check factors to consider, other details
-
Google Pixel 6a is now available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart. Unveiled at the Google I/O 2022, the smartphone was announced in India on July 21. Priced at Rs 43,999, the phone comes in in charcoal and chalk colours, and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone is currently available with launch offers, including instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank cards and EMI transaction. Here are the details of the launch offers:
Besides the instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank cards and EMI transactions, the phone is eligible for up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or Rs 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone.
With the Pixel 6a, Google is offering its Nest Hub Gen2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 at a discounted price of Rs 4,999. Moreover, the phone comes with free three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One.
ALSO READ: Google Pixel 6a review: Smooth experience makes up for tiny imperfections
As for the specifications, the Pixel 6a is powered by the Tensor chip, the first chip designed by Google, mated with the Titan M2 chip for security. It sports dual 12-megapixel camera system, wide and ultra-wide sensors, on the back supported by Google computational imaging. Besides, there are new tools and features such as Night Sight, for enhanced low-light photography; Magic Eraser in Google Photos that makes distractions disappear; and Real Tone, which authentically represents all skin tones.
The Pixel 6a comes with speech recognition features, including Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate. It will receive five years of security updates, alongside the latest features and updates, introduced by Google. The Pixel 6a will also be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU