Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here

Pixel 6a is now available for purchase on e-commerce platform . Unveiled at the I/O 2022, the smartphone was announced in India on July 21. Priced at Rs 43,999, the phone comes in in charcoal and chalk colours, and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone is currently available with launch offers, including instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank cards and EMI transaction. Here are the details of the launch offers:

Besides the instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank cards and EMI transactions, the phone is eligible for up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or Rs 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone.

With the Pixel 6a, is offering its Nest Hub Gen2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 at a discounted price of Rs 4,999. Moreover, the phone comes with free three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One.

As for the specifications, the Pixel 6a is powered by the Tensor chip, the first chip designed by Google, mated with the Titan M2 chip for security. It sports dual 12-megapixel camera system, wide and ultra-wide sensors, on the back supported by Google computational imaging. Besides, there are new tools and features such as Night Sight, for enhanced low-light photography; Magic Eraser in Google Photos that makes distractions disappear; and Real Tone, which authentically represents all skin tones.

The Pixel 6a comes with speech recognition features, including Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate. It will receive five years of security updates, alongside the latest features and updates, introduced by Google. The Pixel 6a will also be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.