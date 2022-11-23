Google Pixel 7 series gets cheaper with bank, exchange offers on Flipkart

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available with bank offers and exchange bonus on that bring down the effective cost of ownership of these premium smartphones from by Rs 8,500 and Rs 12,000, respectively. Inclusive of offers, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available at Rs 51,499 and Rs 72,999. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. Below are the offer details:

On the Pixel 7 series, is offering instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit card (non-EMI transactions). Besides, the e-commerce platform is offering a special bonus on exchange. On the Pixel 7, there is an instant discount of Rs 5,500 on cards and Rs 3,000 special bonus on exchange. Combined together, the offers bring down the effective cost of Pixel 7 by Rs 8,500 to Rs 51,499.

Likewise, on the Pixel 7 Pro, there is an instant discount of Rs 8,000 on cards and Rs 4,000 special bonus on exchange. Together, these offers bring down the effective cost of Pixel 7 Pro by Rs 12,000 to Rs 72,999.

Besides offer, there are offers available on Federal Bank and Punjab National Bank cards. On Federal Bank cards, there is an instant discount of Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,500 on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively. On Punjab National Bank cards, there is an instant discount of Rs 4,250 and Rs 6,750 on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, respectively.

Pixel 7: Specifications

Powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel 7 sports 6.3-inch fullHD+ resolution screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, which doubles up as a macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The comes in 8GB + 128GB configuration, and obsidian, lemongrass, and snow colours. It is powered by a 4,355 mAh battery, supported by 30W fast charging and up to 20W wireless charging.

Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications

The Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Powered by Tensor G2 processor, the comes in 12GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto lens for 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has a 10.8MP wide-angle camera. It boots Android 13 operating system. It is IP68 rated for water and dust protection. It is available in obsidian, snow, and hazel colours. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired charging and 23W wireless charging.