Google's Nest Audio smart speaker coming to India soon: What's new and more

on Wednesday announced a new smart speaker with improved audio output at its ‘Launch Night In’ event. Named Nest Audio, the smart speaker is coming to India later this month. It will be available in chalk and charcoal colours, exclusively on Flipkart, and on select retail stores.

As for the upgrades, the Nest Audio is touted to be 75 per cent louder and has 50 per cent stronger bass than the original Home, which was launched around four years ago. The smart speaker features a 19mm tweeter for high frequency coverage and vocals and a 75mm mid-woofer for the bass.

“Nest Audio’s sound is full, clear, and natural. We completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs so nothing is lacking or overbearing.

The bass is significant and the vocals have depth, which makes Nest Audio sound great across genres: classical, R&B, pop and more. The custom-designed tweeter allows each musical detail to come through, and we optimised the grill, fabric and materials so that you can enjoy the audio without distortion,” said in a blogpost.

The Nest Audio features ‘Media EQ’, which lets the smart speaker to automatically tune itself to whatever you are listening to: music, podcasts, audiobooks, etc. The speaker’s built-in ‘Ambient IQ’ lets it also adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise in your home.

The Nest Audio can be connected with another Nest Audio speaker for true wireless stereo set-up. Moreover, if you have a Google Home, Nest Mini or a Nest Hub, you can easily make Nest Audio the center of your whole home sound system. These devices can be grouped together, even if not available in the same room, for a home sound system.

The Nest Audio also bring stream transfer feature, which lets you take music with you from one speaker to another using simple voice commands (currently supports only English). Aside to these upgrades, the speaker has built-in (English and Hindi).