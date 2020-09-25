Amazon launches new version of Echo devices in India starting at Rs 4,499

-
ALSO READ
Amazon consumer business chief Jeff Wilke set to retire next year
Honda reaches $85 million settlement over faulty airbags in cars sold in US
Volkswagen commences bookings for automatic trims of Polo, Vento
What slowdown? Amazon set to hire 33,000 people over the next months
Amazon India launches new warehouse in Ludhiana ahead of Prime Day sale
-
US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit.
The company at a global virtual event claimed to have reduced voice response of Alexa devices by hundreds of milliseconds using new electronic chips.
"Our team really worked very hard to shave off 100s of milliseconds from Alexa response time. They invented a new AZ1 neural edge processor. It is a new silicon module that has been purpose built to run machine learning algorithms on the edge," Amazon Devices head for India Parag Gupta said.
"We also built new neural speech recognition models that run on Az1. Together they make speech responses faster on Echo Dot," he said.
The company started pre-booking Echo Dot priced at Rs 4,499, Echo DoT with clock for Rs 5,499 and Echo with 9,999 which will be shipped to customers later this year.
"With the new range of Echo devices, we are making it more natural and convenient for customers to interact with Alexa," Gupta said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU