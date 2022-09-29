Google search gets new features to be visual and add languages

will become more natural and intuitive, improving itself after its features for text, voice and visuals.

“Google is making visual search even more natural with multisearch, a completely new way to search using images and text simultaneously, similar to how you might point at something and ask a friend a question about it,” said Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google, in a blog post.

Multisearch was launched as a beta service in the US earlier this year and it will expand to more than 70 in the coming months. “We’re taking this capability even further with “multisearch near me,” enabling you to take a picture of an unfamiliar item, such as a dish or plant, then find it at a local place nearby, like a restaurant or gardening shop. We will start rolling “multisearch near me” out in English in the US this fall” he said.

Google is updating its strategy, as the young prefer platforms like TikTok and Instagram to search the internet. Search added nine new features for making shopping easier on Google. The new features give a visual feed of products, research tools and nearby inventory related to that product. Search is expanding the shopping options beyond apparel to all categories: from electronics to beauty.

Google is using AI for its shopping graph which now understands more than 35 billion product listings—up from 24 billion last year. Google is also integrating 3D into search, especially shopping. People engage with 3D images almost 50 per cent more than static ones. Google started with home goods earlier this year, and now will have sneakers in this format.

Google is also making map visual and 3D enabled. Google launched over 250 photorealistic aerial views of global landmarks that span everything from the Tokyo Tower to the Acropolis—marking a significant step toward a more immersive map. With search’s Live View, one can find what’s around you more intuitively.