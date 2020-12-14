Google services Gmail, YouTube and Docs inaccessible to users worldwide

-
Google services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs were inaccessible to millions of users worldwide.
Downdetector, a website that tracks outages of major websites, reported a spike in complaints about Google crashing at 5pm in India. Gmail, Google Drive and YouTube were down too, according to the website.
Google Docs users are seeing a message reading “Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes”. YouTube said: "Something went wrong".
Users accessing Gmail got this message: "We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service."
Errors range from “something went wrong” on YouTube, to “there was an error. Please Try again later. That’s all we know,” when attempting to login to the company’s mail product. Google products were failing to load for users in New York, the U.K. and across Europe, reported Bloomberg.
The company’s search product was functioning correctly, and third-party ads -- Google’s main revenue driver -- remained visible in results, suggesting advertising was unaffected.
Outages are not uncommon for any website or provider, with companies including Google as well as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and others routinely experiencing them due to temporary server errors often caused by human error. But Monday’s outage is notable for its pervasiveness across the Alphabet portfolio, said Bloomberg.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
