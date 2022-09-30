Google shows design of Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch ahead of Oct 6 launch

is gearing up for its hardware launch event 'Made by Google' on October 6. The event will take place in New York City. There are no words for a separate event in India, but interested people can watch the event’s livestream on Google’s official YouTube channel at 9:30 pm (IST). The event will see the launch of the Pixel 7 series along with Pixel Watch, which were unveiled at the Google’s developer conference earlier this year. Ahead of the event, has released videos on YouTube revealing the design of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch.

Design of Pixel 7 series

Based on the teasers released by Google, the Pixel 7 series seems identical to the Pixel 6 series; albeit with few iterative upgrades. The videos show aluminium frame and camera bar, and textured glass back cover on the Pixel 7, and shiny steel frame, camera bar, and glass back on the Pixel 7 Pro. The dual-camera system of the Pixel 7 and triple-camera system of the Pixel 7 Pro are also apparent in the videos. The Pixel 7 will come in lemongrass, snow and obsidian colours, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in hazel, snow and obsidian colours.

What to expect

has confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will be powered by a second-generation 'Tensor G2' processor, built-in partnership with Samsung. The 7 and 7 Pro are expected to come with new front-facing camera sensors capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos. Other expected features include a triple-camera-system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, Android 13, and screen of 120Hz refresh rate.

Design of Pixel Watch

The video released by Google shows Pixel Watch from all sides, except the rear side where it would have all its sensors placed. The sports a circular, domed design and features a tactile crown and side button. As earlier mentioned by Google, it comes with detachable straps in lemongrass, snow, obsidian and grey colours. The is expected to come in matte black colour, but only in some countries. The would feature WearOS 3 with Fitbit's health-and-fitness features integrated, and customisable watch faces. The watch is said to be made of recycled stainless steel.