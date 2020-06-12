Google Stadia arrives on OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7-series phones

-
Google is gradually adding more smartphones to the list of supported devices for its Stadia game-streaming platform. The new additions to the list are OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7-series smartphones. Earlier, the technology giant rolled out support for the OnePlus 8-series smartphones soon. With the new additions, almost the entire range of OnePlus smartphones now officially support Google Stadia.
The Google Stadia now officially supports these OnePlus smartphones:
- OnePlus 8-series: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 7-series: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 6-series: OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 5: OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T
The OnePlus 7-series has 5G models available in select global markets, and these are also officially supported.
Besides OnePlus smartphones, the Google Stadia officially supports Google, Samsung, Asus and Razer smartphones. Check the list of supported smartphones:
- Google: Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL
- Samsung: Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note 8, S9, S9+, Note 9, S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra
- Asus: ROG Phone and ROG Phone II
- Razer: Razer Phone and Razer Phone II
Stadia is also available to experience on select non-supported devices. To try playing Stadia on an Android device that is not officially supported, sign-in to the Stadia app on the device you want to try, open your Stadia settings, tap Experiments, then turn on Play on this device. This setting will only affect the device you set it on, and you can turn it off at any time.
