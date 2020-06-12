Google Stadia arrives on OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7-series phones

is gradually adding more smartphones to the list of supported devices for its Stadia game-streaming platform. The new additions to the list are OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7-series smartphones. Earlier, the technology giant rolled out support for the OnePlus 8-series smartphones soon. With the new additions, almost the entire range of OnePlus smartphones now officially support Stadia.

The Stadia now officially supports these OnePlus smartphones:

OnePlus 8-series: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 7-series: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 6-series: OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T OnePlus 5: OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 7-series has 5G models available in select global markets, and these are also officially supported.





Besides OnePlus smartphones, the Google Stadia officially supports Google, Samsung, Asus and Razer smartphones. Check the list of supported smartphones:

Google: Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL

Pixel 2, 2XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL Samsung: Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note 8, S9, S9+, Note 9, S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note 8, S9, S9+, Note 9, S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Asus: ROG Phone and ROG Phone II

ROG Phone and ROG Phone II Razer: Razer Phone and Razer Phone II

Stadia is also available to experience on select non-supported devices. To try playing Stadia on an Android device that is not officially supported, sign-in to the Stadia app on the device you want to try, open your Stadia settings, tap Experiments, then turn on Play on this device. This setting will only affect the device you set it on, and you can turn it off at any time.