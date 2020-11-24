Google Stadia coming to Apple iPhone, iPad in 2021 through web app: Report

has confirmed its cloud gaming service Stadia will be coming to Apple iPhone and iPad. However, it will not be a standalone app, instead a web app that will run on any mobile browser including Apple's own Safari, according to The Verge.

was not able to bring the service to iOS devices at the time of its launch because of restrictions imposed by Apple. In August, Apple eased restrictions after public criticism from Microsoft and others, but the App Store still requires companies to submit individual games for App Store review.

These are not the only two services to come to iOS devices. The GeForce NOW Cloud gaming service is already up and running on iOS Safari in Beta. It is also expected to feature the widely popular game Fortnite, which has been banned from the App Store as a result of Epic Games bypassing Apple’s standard 30 per cent fees.

Stadia is not yet available in India, but reports say is planning to introduce it in the country by 2021.

As part of its one year anniversary, Google Stadia also announced its first slate of free-to-play games. Further, a State Share feature that allows players to share their points with viewers or followers on social media will be launching in January next year, alongside the release of Hitman 3.

Microsoft also intends to launch its xCloud streaming service in a similar manner next year. Apart from Microsoft and Google, Nvidia has also made a beta web app version of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service available on iOS.