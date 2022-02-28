Google starts Play Pass subscription service in India with over 1,000 apps

Tech giant has made its Play Pass, a subscription service which provides access to apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and upfront payments, available in India.

Already operational in 90 countries, Play Pass will be rolled out to Android devices in the country this week, the company said..

“Play Pass will offer a high-quality and curated collection of more than 1,000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries including many from India,” Google said.

Users can get started with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs 99 per month or Rs. 889 for a year. Users can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109. With Google family group, a family member can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members.

“With the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams,” the company said.

“Google will continue to work with global and local developers to add new games and apps every month so that there is always something new to discover on Play Pass,” it added.

Once Play Pass is available this week, users can start their trial by simply opening the Play Store app on their Android device, tapping the profile icon at the top right, and looking for “Play Pass.” Subscribers can access the collection of apps and games through the Play Pass tab or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket" when browsing titles on the Play Store.

Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google India, said, “We want to deliver products and programs that the Play community - both users and developers - find value in, and we are always looking for new ways to do this.”

“With the launch of Play Pass in India, we are excited to offer a robust collection of unlocked titles to our users and looking forward to partnering with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love,” he added.

The Play Pass collection includes a range of titles, from games that help unwind - be it sports, puzzles, or action games - to apps that power productivity. Users will find well-known games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as hidden gems such as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and many more.