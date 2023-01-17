JUST IN
Apple likely to launch new M2-series MacBook Pro on Jan 17: Report
Google to come up with 381,000 sq ft data centre in Navi Mumbai by 2025

The data centre in Mumbai will be an eight-storey building with a basement and a roof

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Google

In a bid to expand the cloud infrastructure to cater to the growing demand in India, tech giant Google has signed a deal with Raiden Infotech India to pick up a data centre spread over 381,000 sq ft in Navi Mumbai through a lease of 28 years, a report by The Economic Times said.

Alphabet Inc's company will pay Rs 1,144 crore over first 10 years with a rental escalataion of 1.75 per cent every 12 years. Earlier, it had acquired a 464,000 sq ft facility at Adani Centre in Noida on a 10-year lease.

The data centre in Mumbai will be an eight-storey building with a basement and a roof and is expected to be developed in next 24 months, the ET report added. The stamp duty on the property is over Rs 7.26 crore.

Big tech firms are making huge investments in expanding their data centres. Recently, an IANS report stated that Microsoft has acquired Fungible, a provider of composable infrastructure. The deal was done to "enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data centre infrastructure with reliability and security".

"The announcement further signals Microsoft's commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data centre infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data centre server density, optimising energy efficiency and reducing costs," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Another tech firm, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, is also aiming to triple its number of data centres from the existing eight to about 25 by 2024-25 in India.

It was in the process of expanding its footprint by an additional five million sq ft from the current 1.2 million sq ft space. As part of its expansion, the company's two million sq ft Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another similar size one in Hyderabad is ready for construction.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 10:06 IST

