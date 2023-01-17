Google to come up with 381,000 sq ft data centre in Navi Mumbai by 2025

In a bid to expand the cloud infrastructure to cater to the growing demand in India, tech giant has signed a deal with Raiden Infotech India to pick up a spread over 381,000 sq ft in Navi through a lease of 28 years, a report by The Economic Times said.



Alphabet Inc's company will pay Rs 1,144 crore over first 10 years with a rental escalataion of 1.75 per cent every 12 years. Earlier, it had acquired a 464,000 sq ft facility at Adani Centre in Noida on a 10-year lease.



The in will be an eight-storey building with a basement and a roof and is expected to be developed in next 24 months, the ET report added. The stamp duty on the property is over Rs 7.26 crore.



Big tech firms are making huge investments in expanding their data centres. Recently, an IANS report stated that has acquired Fungible, a provider of composable infrastructure. The deal was done to "enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out infrastructure with reliability and security".



"The announcement further signals Microsoft's commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data centre infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data centre server density, optimising energy efficiency and reducing costs," said in a blogpost.



Another tech firm, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, is also aiming to triple its number of data centres from the existing eight to about 25 by 2024-25 in India.



It was in the process of expanding its footprint by an additional five million sq ft from the current 1.2 million sq ft space. As part of its expansion, the company's two million sq ft Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Navi is under construction, while another similar size one in Hyderabad is ready for construction.