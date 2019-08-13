Google understands what you're asking, will answer all your questions

Google is building a lot of India-specific innovations in areas such as search, local languages and translations and is finding them relevant for the global markets.

A lot of these works, especially related to regional languages and translations, are being driven by teams in India, especially in Bengaluru, says Ben Gomes, senior vice president, Search & Assistant, Google. “When we work in a place like India, we learn lessons that could be applied the rest of the world. The things that we are building here have been (created) for the world,” said Gomes, who joined Google in ...