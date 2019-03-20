Google unveils game streaming service Stadia: Here's how it works

Search engine giant on March 19 unveiled its cloud platform-based game streaming service at the Game Developers Conference 2019 (GDC 2019). Named Stadia, the service will be launched by the end of this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stadia:

What is Stadia and how it works

Stadia is a cloud-based game streaming platform, which works across internet-enabled devices such as desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones. The service does not require any installation and works through Google Chrome. Google confirmed that the service would be integrated with its video streaming platform YouTube, which would redirect users to Stadia if they agree to play a game after watching the video trailer.

Do you need a gaming console or a gaming-specs device to use Stadia?

Stadia is a game streaming service backed by Google’s cloud servers to deliver content through Chrome browser. Therefore, it does not require powerful hardware or a gaming console. According to Google, its cloud servers for Stadia have a computing power equivalent of a console running at 10.7 GPU terraflops, meaning you can stream graphic intensive games even on budget smartphones without worrying about hardware capabilities.

Is Stadia better than the conventional gaming ecosystem?

Stadia works through Chrome, making it accessible on various devices. The service would support ultra-high-definition (4K) resolution playback at 60 frames-per-second (FPS). It also supports HDR content and surround sound audio. Google confirmed that the service would support up to 8K resolution in future.

Supported accessories

Stadia Controller

While Stadia supports most of the existing gaming controllera, it also gets a dedicated controller from Google. Named Stadia controller, it has all the keys and features that you expect from a gaming controller, plus two additional keys – screenshot and Google Assistant. The controller is Wi-Fi enabled, allowing it to develop a direct connection between the and data centre through Wi-Fi. This would result in lag-free gaming playback as every key press would initiate a command prompt that would directly be received by the cloud servers.