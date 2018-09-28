GoPro Fusion: Action-packed 360-degree camera needs a better software suite

The GoPro Fusion is a 360-degree, still recording device, which also has the capabilities of the action cameras synonymous with its American maker. This is a new segment from GoPro. But for such a device, its utility is more important than its brand.

Design and aesthetics People acquainted with GoPro’s design philosophy will find the GoPro Fusion bulky. Instead of a compact, rectangular unit like the GoPro Hero 6, the GoPro Fusion is square. Although its size and weight are standard for a 360-degree camera, one would expect its fusion with an action camera to be a little ...