Despite a slowdown in the country’s real estate sector, a latest report by and industry body NAREDCO has projected the sector to grow to equal 15% of India’s gross domestic product by 2030 from the current 7%. It will create 75 million jobs in the next three years. However, as influence of PropTech or digital and technological innovations directly affecting the sector, 48% of the developers are yet to develop a clear vision on the same.