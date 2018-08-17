Harman Kardon Allure: Durable built, funky design and solid performance

To begin with, a word of praise for the branding guys at Harman Kardon for coming up with a name for this speaker that befits its appearance. The Harman Kardon Allure is, after all, every bit alluring, fusing a splendid design with some exceptional sound.

At 2.5 kg, and made up of three drivers (38mm each) and a sub-woofer (90mm), the Allure can seem a bit bulky, but that is well compensated for by its elegant design: grille at the bottom and a plastic covering on top. The LED strip that displays white, blue and red, depending on what mode is on, is particularly pleasing to the ...