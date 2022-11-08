JUST IN
Snapchat to pay monthly grants up to $50k to sound creators in India
YouTube rolls out TikTok rival 'Shorts' on TV globally: Details here
How to apply for Twitter blue tick: Step-by-step guide on verifying account
Samsung launches 'Dropship' for cross platform file sharing
Videotex International begins manufacturing webOS Hub 2.0 in India
Samsung's 8th Gen V-NAND chips to expand storage in next-gen servers
Apple distributor Redington Q2 profit up as India sales of phones rise
Fujifilm India launches new mirrorless digital camera with new sensors
Foxconn woos fleeing workers with $70 subsidy after iPhone production hit
Signal launches new feature allowing users to customise their stories
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Snapchat to pay monthly grants up to $50k to sound creators in India
Business Standard

Havells Studio Meditate air purifier launched in India: Price, specs & more

Maiden air purifier under the Havells' Studio line, the Meditate is priced at Rs 64,900. It will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon in silver satin colour

Topics
Havells India | air purifier | Amazon

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Havells Studio Meditate air purifier
Havells Studio Meditate air purifier

Havells Studio made its debut in the air purifier segment with the launch of the Meditate. Priced at Rs 64,900, the air purifier will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon in silver satin colour. According to Havells Studio, the air purifier is tested and verified by Equinox lab for efficacy against removal of hazardous gaseous pollutants as well as micro-organisms like bacteria, viruses and fungal strains.

"Our commitment to innovation, quality, and going beyond the ordinary has inspired us to create exceptional products that fit seamlessly into our consumers' lives, and our latest product, Meditate is a testament to that," said Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India.

Meditate Air Purifier: Features

This air purifier features a 6-layer filtration system with Havells’ ‘SpaceTech’ technology to remove the impurities. The filtration system has a pre-filtration mesh to clean the air from visible impurities, followed by HEPA filter and granular activated carbon filter to remove fine particulate matter and clean the air from odour and harmful gases. In the second stage of filtration, the air purifier uses photo-catalytic oxidation, which degenerates the viruses, bacteria and hazardous gases by exposing the air to specific wavelengths of light.

The Havells Studio Meditate comes with a portable AQI monitor, which has touch buttons for power, modes, and toggle. The display shows parameters like air quality, battery life and fan speed. It is removable and doubles up as a remote for real time air quality monitoring as well as controlling the device. It supports wireless charging, IoT, and Alexa and Google home. The air purifier is supported by the Havells Studio app for predictive analysis of air quality, filter life indicator, and notification. It also allows for scheduling (automated on and off).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Havells India

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU