Business Standard

HCLTech named Titanium member at Intel awards for second straight year

Indian firm gets US tech giant's highest level of recognition technical innovation in computer networks

Topics
HCLTech | Intel | Tech firms

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

HCLTech, HCL
HCLTech was recognised for its

Indian IT services firm HCLTech has for the second consecutive year been named a Titanium member, the highest level of recognition at the Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle Awards.

HCLTech was recognised for its "continued effectiveness" in developing and implementing enterprise solutions based on Intel’s technologies, it said.

HCL is among other top companies in the Intel Network Builders ecosystem that have been recognised for technical innovation to accelerate the transformation of networks.

“As a Titanium member in our program, HCLTech’s commitment to advancements in software-driven network transformation has delivered innovative, scalable and performance capabilities for telecom operators and enterprises across various industries,” said Keate Despain, director of Intel Network Builders Program, Intel.

HCLTech and Intel have a near two-decade old relationship. The two collaborate to leverage advanced hardware and software technologies from Intel and high-end engineering and services capabilities from HCLTech to innovate on critical projects that have enabled customers to be future-ready with best-of-breed technologies and early adoption strategies that have helped speed up their time to market.

The companies last year strengthened their collaboration and launched a Centre of Excellence for the creation and adoption of industry-tailored Digital Workplace (DWP) offerings.

“We are honored to be named a Titanium member in the Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle for the second time. We look forward to our continued partnership with Intel to deliver impactful transformation for our current and future enterprise customers,” said Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer, HCLTech.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:06 IST

