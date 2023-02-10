HCLTech named Titanium member at Intel awards for second straight year

Indian IT services firm has for the second consecutive year been named a Titanium member, the highest level of recognition at the Network Builders Winners’ Circle Awards.

was recognised for its "continued effectiveness" in developing and implementing enterprise solutions based on Intel’s technologies, it said.

HCL is among other top in the Network Builders ecosystem that have been recognised for technical innovation to accelerate the transformation of networks.

“As a Titanium member in our program, HCLTech’s commitment to advancements in software-driven network transformation has delivered innovative, scalable and performance capabilities for telecom operators and enterprises across various industries,” said Keate Despain, director of Network Builders Program, Intel.

and Intel have a near two-decade old relationship. The two collaborate to leverage advanced hardware and software technologies from Intel and high-end engineering and services capabilities from HCLTech to innovate on critical projects that have enabled customers to be future-ready with best-of-breed technologies and early adoption strategies that have helped speed up their time to market.

The last year strengthened their collaboration and launched a Centre of Excellence for the creation and adoption of industry-tailored Digital Workplace (DWP) offerings.

“We are honored to be named a Titanium member in the Intel Network Builders Winners’ Circle for the second time. We look forward to our continued partnership with Intel to deliver impactful transformation for our current and future enterprise customers,” said Kalyan Kumar, chief officer, HCLTech.