Here's how robotic surgery is slowly catching on in Indian hospitals

The surgeon sits in front of a console a few metres away from the operating table. She is looking at a 3D screen that gives her live pictures of the part of the body to be operated on. The pictures are being taken by two cameras mounted on robotic hands which can enter the body through a small incision.

They give the surgeon the same visual fix of the organ that she would get if she were to see it while performing an open surgery with a large incision. The robotic hands are mounted with various instruments used for cutting, stapling, stitching or suturing. The surgeon controls them by ...