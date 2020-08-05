Hisense launches 'Made in India' smart TVs with 5-year warranty on panels

Chinese electronics maker Hisense made its India debut with the launch of ‘Made in India’ range of smart televisions. The come in screen sizes ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch, each with five year warranty on screen panel as part of TVs special inaugural offer. The are priced Rs 11,990 onwards, and go on sale through Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital from August 6. Besides the current range, the company announced plans to launch three more models in India, including a 65-inch QLED TV, a 58-inch UHD and a 70-inch UHD.

“We are delighted to announce 6 new models of the make in India television range with attractive inaugural consumer benefits like 5 Year Panel Warranty and special inaugural prices valid from 6th to 9th August on the entire range. The entire product range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance and TataCliQ. The product launch is further backed by a strong national service network of 450 service centers, catering to 18500+ pincodes to ensure the best aftersales service for our customers,” Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India, said in a statement.



Model Specs Special inaugural price

Aug 6-9 only Special inaugural offer

Aug 6-9 only 55A71F 4K, Android, Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos, B/in Assistant, Ultra Dimming Rs 33,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 50A71F Rs 29,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 43A71F Rs 24,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 43A56E FHD, Android, B/in Assistant with Voice Remote (32”:HD) Rs 20,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 40A56E Rs 18,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 32A56E Rs 11,990 5 Year Panel Warranty

Hisense A71F 4K UHD TV: Specifications and features

Hisense A71 4K smart TV

The in A71F series have 4K LED screen panel with Dolby Vision. This Hisense 4K TVs support HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The 50-inch model and above are powered by 30W speakers, and the 43-inch are powered by 24W speakers, both tuned for Dolby Atmos. The TVs boast ‘Ultra Dimming’ technology, which enhances contrast for brighter whites and deeper blacks. Connectivity is covered by three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.

Hisense A56E series: Specifications and features

Hisense A56 smart TV

The A56E series of Smart TV’s comes in fullHD resolution display on the 43-inch and 40-inch models, and HD resolution display on the 32-inch model. The TVs boast Hisense ‘Natural Color Enhancer’ technology and ‘Noise Reduction’ technology. Hisense’ A56E series (43-inch and 40-inch) comes with DTS Studio Sound technology powering 24W speakers’ set-up. In 32-inch model, the speakers peak output is 20W. I/O ports include two HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Common features in Hisense range of smart TVs

Powered by Android TV 9.0 Pie operating system, the Hisense range of televisions comes with built-in Assistant. The TVs have Google Play Store for app and Chromecast built-in to mirror or cast phone, tablet and monitor screen on the television. The TVs come with Bluetooth remote control with hotkeys for Disney+Hotstar and Prime Video. The TVs have Bluetooth audio out option for wireless soundbars, headphones, earphones, etc. The TVs comes with an in-packing free wall mount bracket as well along with a tabletop stand.