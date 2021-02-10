HMD Global launches Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Power Earbuds Lite in India

Finnish start-up on Wednesday launched in India its 5.4 and 3.4 smartphones, and Power Earbuds Lite wireless earphones. The Nokia 5.4 will be available in polar night and dusk colours from February 17 on Nokia Phones web portal and Flipkart. The Nokia 3.4 will be available in fjord, dusk and charcoal colours from February 20 on Nokia Phones web portal, Amazon India and Flipkart. Starting today, the smartphone will be available for pre-booking on Nokia Phones web portal. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available in snow and charcoal colour from February 17 on Nokia Phones web portal and Amazon India.

Nokia 5.4: Specifications, price in India, and launch offers

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The phone sports a 6.39-inch screen of HD+ resolution. The Nokia 5.4 boasts a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera sensor, a 2MP depth camera sensor and a 2MP macro camera sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor, which is accommodated in the display punch-hole. The Nokia 5.4 brings ‘Cinema’ feature for video recording in wide 21:9 aspect ratio at 24 frames per second. Besides, the phone boasts Nokia OZO spatial audio recording capability. Powering the smartphone is a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.4 comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, both with 64GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. As for the launch offers, Nokia is offering benefits worth Rs 4,000 to Jio users. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers from Jio partners.

This offer is applicable to new and existing Jio subscribers.

Nokia 3.4: Specifications, price in India, and launch offers

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage. The phone sports a 6.39-inch screen of HD+ resolution. The Nokia 3.4 boasts a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera sensor, and a 2MP depth camera sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor, which is accommodated in the display punch-hole. The phone comes with Google Podcast integrated with the Android 10 operating system. Powering the smartphone is a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs 11,999. Like the Nokia 5.4, the Nokia 3.4 comes with benefits worth Rs 4,000 for Jio users. Besides, Nokia is offering its Power Earbuds Lite at a discounted price of Rs 1,600 on pre-bookings. This offer is valid for the pre-booking period -- February 10 to February 19.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite: Features and price in India

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite boasts Nordic design. It comes in snow and charcoal colours inspired by nature and packaging that is made from 100 per cent recyclable paper. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite come with universal Bluetooth connectivity. It is touted to have the battery life of around 35 hours. The earbuds are IPX7-rated for water resistance by up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is priced at Rs 3,599.