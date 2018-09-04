Honor 7S launch today at 2 PM: Watch livestream, know expected specs, price

Honor, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer and a sub-brand of Huawei, is launching the Honor 7S on Tuesday i.e. September 4. The budget smartphone is a renamed version of the Honor 7 Play, which was launched in China earlier this year. Therefore, the phone is expected to feature similar specifications and features. The Honor 7S would be the third Honor 7-series smartphone to launch in India.

The other two are the Honor 7A and Honor 7C, which are also budget smartphones.

In terms of technical details, the Honor 7S would sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone would be powered by MediaTek MT6739 system-on-chip (SoC), which is a quad core processor that runs at a maximum frequency of 1.5GHz. The processor would be mated with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Imaging would be taken care by a 13-megapixel primary camera with phase detection autofocus on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. The Honor 7S would boot Android Oreo covered under EMUI 8 user interface.

Considering the technical specifications and features, the Honor 7S is expected to be priced below Rs 8,000. The phone would compete with Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Infocus Vision 3, Infinix Hero 6 Pro and Nokia 1.

Watch the Honor 7S event livestreaming