Honor Play India launch today: Price, features, specs & watch livestream

Honor, an online sub-brand of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, is gearing up to launch the Play in India today i.e. August 6. The phone was first unveiled in China last month. It is with this smartphone that introduced the GPU Turbo technology, which the company claims to improve phone’s graphic performance without compromising on the processor’s efficiency. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone would go on sale today from 4PM and will be available in two colours – blue and black.

The Play is a premium device with top-notch specifications and features such as 970 (SoC), paired with a discreet neural processing unit for machine learning, artificial intelligence-based dual rear cameras. The phone brings back Honor’s signature metallic design with matte look. It boots Oreo 8.1 covered under EMUI 8.2 user interface.

The phone sports a 6.3-inch notch-based 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen of fullHD+ resolution.

It features a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor, paired with 2MP depth-sensing lens on the back and a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies. The rear cameras feature AI scene recognition for still photography and AIS & EIS for image and video stabilisation. The front camera features iPhone-inspired portrait mode with several lighting features. Powering the phone is a 3,750 mAh battery and it supports fast charging with bundled 18W charger.

Except for the change in design, the phone seems to be an identical twin of the Honor 10, which was launched in India last month. However, the phone would come with GPU Turbo out-of-the-box that would be enabled in the Honor 10 sometime later in a software update. Though the GPU Turbo tech, it would not come loaded with any dedicated game or utility tool that could utilise the technology’s potential. However, the company is promising to soon bring game titles such as PUBG and utility tools such as interface animations as a part of software update.

Watch the Honor Play livestream